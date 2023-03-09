How to unlock Career Mode Skills in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Part of the process of creating a rider in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 involves managing skills. Players will find that each avatar has a skillset, but not all skills will be made available immediately. Players must unlock skills, which involve completing certain tasks throughout career mode. So, how can you unlock Career mode skills in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6? Let’s take a look at what you will need to know.

How to unlock Skills in Monster Energy Supercross

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6’s Career mode includes a skill tree that controls a driver’s cornering, bike control, braking, scrub, and physical resistance. However, players must acquire skill points that can then be plugged into the tree.

Skill points can be obtained by completing challenges. In the Career mode, scroll with LB/RB or L1/R1 until one goes to ‘Career Management.’ Then, select the ‘Journal’ to see the challenges that users can complete. There are four tiers for each challenge, including complete races, perfect starts, scrubs, and whips.

Complete a tier, and a skill point will be awarded. Once a skill point is acquired, users can go to the ‘Skills’ section in Career mode. Then, find an upgradeable attribute and purchase it by pressing and holding A/X. Remember, this is a skill tree, which means that one must go down the line and buy all the skills in the chain. Because unlocking skills include doing moves and winning races, make sure to brush up on those skills before entering Career mode.