How to get good starts in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Before acing any bends and jumps in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, one will need to get off to the right start. Starts are critical to pulling away from the pack early on in a race, but there are some steps that need to be followed in order to do just that. If you’re struggling with starts, here are a couple of tips that should be kept in mind.

How to get good starts

There are three components that need to be taken into consideration when attempting to get a good start. One, make sure to hold on to the clutch when in the gate. Press and hold LB/L1 for Xbox and PlayStation owners to hold on to the clutch.

Then, shift the right stick forward to shift the rider’s weight forward. This will help with momentum. After that, hold RT/R2 — the accelerate button. When the gates drop, release LB/L1 and then move the stick forward to get your rider moving on to the course.

Let’s recap the steps to getting a good start:

Press and hold LB/L1 to activate the clutch

to activate the clutch Up on Right Stick

Press and hold RT/R2

Release LB/L1 when gates open to release clutch + Move bike forward with Left Stick

For those who don’t know why good starts are important — these events are long, and feature a lot of riders in each event, and because of that, getting off to a blazing start can help push one past the middle of the pack and move into a contending spot. Of course, you’ll need to keep control throughout the race, but a good start can put anyone in a good spot. Make sure not to move the bike forward before holding on to the clutch.