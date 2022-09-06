How to unlock Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Valley has seen better days. The buildings are a bit run down and all of the characters have left town. It is up to you to repair the valley and bring everyone’s memories back. Among the buildings you will see is Chez Remy. If you know the film Ratatouille, you will know that this restaurant belongs to the famous rat chef, Remy. Unfortunately, he is nowhere to be found and there are hungry customers waiting to be served. Here is how you unlock Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Chez Remy

Before you can start the journey of unlocking the restaurant, you will first need to get access to Dream Castle. This will happen as part of the main story. Once you get into Dream Castle, you will have enough points to open one door. Merlin will ask which one you want to open. You don’t need to choose the door for Ratatouille, but it will cost 3,000 Dreamlight later if you don’t.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon entering the door to Ratatouille, you will meet Remy and be tasked with completing his quest. His quest requires you to help with the dinner service by washing dishes, cooking meals, and impressing the food critic. Remy will walk you through how to craft the meals, but they require you to collect ingredients in the kitchen and cook them in the pot that is sitting on the stove. The final test is to craft ratatouille. This meal requires the following ingredients:

Tomato

Onion

Zucchini

Eggplant

Oregano

Remy will tell you a different recipe and it will result in you creating a different meal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are done with the quest, Remy will return to Dreamlight Valley once you build his home. Return to the valley and place his home down wherever you want. This is done by accessing the furniture menu and selecting the house option. Select Remy’s house and place it down. This won’t automatically create the home. You will also need to fund it which costs 2,000 Star Coins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that Remy is in town, he will want to open the restaurant. Talk to him to begin the next quest. You will need to complete the following steps:

Enter the restaurant

Talk to Remy

Buy a Restaurant Furniture Kit by talking to Scrooge in his shop and inquiring about furniture

Deliver the Restaurant Furniture Kit to Remy

Collect Oregano, Carrots, Raspberries, and Wheat

Deliver the ingredients to Remy

You can obtain the ingredients by collecting them throughout the valley. Wheat and Carrots can be grown by planting seeds which can be bought from Goofy’s Stall. You will need to upgrade the stall one time for Goofy to sell you Wheat Seeds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the quest is complete, Remy will head to the restaurant. Talk to him inside and he will open the restaurant for business.