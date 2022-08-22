Collectibles are a great way to decorate your hideout in Saints Row. You can cover your entire setup with them, giving you the chance to show off your greatest discoveries as you take over the city of Santo Ileso. After you unlock your hideout and gain access to the large Church, redecorating will be a top priority for you and your crew. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Collectibles in Saints Row.

How Collectibles work in Saints Row

You will not have access to any of the Collectibles in Saints Row until you progress through the story. You need to make your way through the game’s main quests and complete the Take Me to Church. Here, you and your friends will unlock access to the main headquarters of the game, the Church. However, when you first receive access to the location, it’s fairly run down, and it needs a lot of work before you’re ready to start running your operation out of it. Thankfully, Kev has a good idea of what to do. You can find Kev inside the Church and unlock the Office Décor main story quest.

The quest is exceptionally straightforward. When you receive it, you and Kev will make your way to a nearby landmark where you will take a picture of an ancient cannon. After you take a picture of it, return to the Church, and you can now place the cannon down in your headquarters, and it will become a decoration. You can do this for any Collectible you find while exploring the city of Santo Ileso, and its surrounding locations.

You’ll want to check out the many Collectibles you can find from your smartphone, and learn how to unlock them. Many are hidden in various locations, but some are acquired through completing missions and story progression.