How to unlock Cosmo Pavone in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10 (among other changes) brought along a couple of secret characters for the players to unlock. The vampire-hunting pixel game can be challenging at the best of times, and the process of unlocking Cosmo Pavone is just another proof of that. But for those of you who don’t mind a challenge, read on and find out how to get your hands on this new secret character.

How to unlock the secret character Cosmo Pavone in Vampire Survivors

To get started on your journey towards Cosmo Pavone, you will first have to obtain the Scrolls of Morbane. Once you’ve done that, you will get the following riddle: “With a pure heart and two good friends, visit the fiery balcony in Cappella Magna.” This cryptic message can be a bit difficult to decipher, but we have the solutions for you.

‘Pure heart’ refers to the character you’re attempting this achievement on not having even a single Golden Egg on them. You have to make sure to have one available without them, or else you’d have to unlock a new character (such as the other new secret character) to attempt this achievement with. Otherwise, disabling the Golden Eggs does not work. The best character to do this, ideally, would be Exdash, as he starts out with one of the two ingredients that you’ll need.

Now, the ‘Two good friends’ portion of the riddle refers to Peachone and Ebony Wings. You would need both in your Weapons Inventory to do it, and then once that’s done, make your way to Cappella Magna.

At Cappella Magna, and with both feathery weapons obtained, find the Flamethrower (Nduja Fritta Tanto) on the northern side. Pick it up and use it to burn the gates under it. Follow the path through and you will reach the new character, Cosmo Pavone.

The effects of Cosmo Pavone in Vampire Survivors

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cosmo Pavone has some powerful effects. For instance, he gains +1 Recovery and +1% Luck on every level. Furthermore, at every 100 levels, he gains +1 Revival. But that’s not all. While he doesn’t start with any weapons, he is accompanied by both Peachone and Ebony wings for free. This means that they don’t occupy any weapon slots, as they normally would.