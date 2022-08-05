With the 0.10 update to Vampire Survivors came a host of changes and updates to the game. There is something for everyone in the newest version of the pixelated rogue-like, and one of those things is a secret character, Big Trouser. He is perfect for all the gold farmers out there and will be a smash hit for anyone who unlocks him. Follow our guide to find out how to unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors.

How to get Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors

To obtain this secret character is not difficult on the face of it, but there are a few tricky obstacles that can ruin your achievement run. We’ll highlight them later so that you know to be aware of them in time.

The riddle to unlock Big Trouser states, “Master all 16 accessories in Moonglow.” It is straightforward as far as mysteries go, as you probably already figured out that it refers to the 16 passive items that you can pick up when you start the run in Moonglow. That was the easy part — just pick them up and max them out as you progress at the start of your run.

There is also a bug or an exploit that you want to be aware of, as it might ruin your run. When you press ESC and see that all your passives are at max level, just leave the run. Otherwise, you won’t be eligible for the achievement if the Red Death kills you at the end, and all of your efforts would’ve been for nothing.

What are the effects of Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the secret Merchant unlocked, you can enjoy some gold farming gameplay with him. He passively gains +1% Greed at every level, and his Gold Fever buff lasts for longer. Furthermore, he is one of a couple of characters that can choose his starter weapon, which is a cool hidden bonus.