How to unlock Diamond camo in Call of Duty: Mobile

Looking stylish isn’t always the easiest thing, especially in Call of Duty: Mobile. Players who want to get the diamond camo for their weapons will need to prepare to put in a lot of work.

Each weapon type has its own challenge that needs to be completed, and they normally involve getting a specific amount of kills over a certain number of matches. On top of that, you will often need to complete the challenge for each weapon within that class that you want the diamond camo skin for. So, this can take a very long time for some players.

Assault Rifles – 150 matches, getting at least 10 kills in each match. Needs to be done for each weapon you want the skin for.

Sniper Rifles – 120 matches, getting at least 10 kills in each match. Needs to be done for each weapon you want the skin for.

SMGs – 120 matches, getting at least 10 kills in each match. Needs to be done for each weapon you want the skin for.

LMGs – 120 matches, getting at least 10 kills in each match. Needs to be done for each weapon you want the skin for.

Pistols – 80 matches, getting at least 10 kills in each match. Needs to be done for each weapon you want the skin for.

Shotguns – 120 matches, getting at least 10 kills in each match. Needs to be done for each weapon you want the skin for.

Launchers – 100 UAV takedowns with each weapon you want the skin for.

Melee – 500 melee kills with each weapon you want the skin for.

While getting the diamond camo for every weapon in the game will take a very long time, getting a small number of skins for the weapons you use the most should be within reach.