How to unlock each character in Vampire Survivors

In Vampire Survivors, there are multiple characters you can play. Each one has a different starting weapon and a unique passive. You start off with Antonio, who isn’t bad by any means, but he does fall short compared to many of the unlockable characters. If you want to unlock the rest of the playable characters, you will first need to get a lot of gold. Most of the characters require you to purchase them with gold you find throughout the game and as you get better, you will be able to rake in plenty of it. In addition to needing gold, some of the characters have an unlock condition that you need to fulfill before they can even be purchasable on the character select screen. So, be sure to do that before trying to purchase them.

Character How to Unlock Passive Arca Get Fire Wand to level four. Requires 750 gold to purchase. Weapon cooldown is reduced by 5% every 10 levels, up to a maximum of 15% cooldown reduction Exdash Input the code x-x1viiq on the title screen. +100% luck stat Gennaro Can be purchased for 550 gold. Permanent +1 projectile for every weapon he gets Imelda Requires 10 gold to unlock. Gains 10% more experience every five levels, up to a max of 30% Mortaccio Kill a total of 3000 skeletons. You can find skeletons on Mad Forest. Purchasable for 750 gold. Gets more projectiles every 20 levels, up to a maximum of 3 additional projectiles Pasqualina Requires 110 gold to unlock. Projectiles speed gets increased by 10% every five levels, up to a maximum of 30% Poe Level up the Garlic to level four. Can be bought for 750 gold. Permanent +25% pickup radius (allows him to pick up items from further away) but has -30 max health. Porta Get Lightning Rod to level four. Can be purchased with 750 gold. Permanent +30% area of effect. Starts off with a temporarily reduced cooldown./