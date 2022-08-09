How to unlock extra Deck Slots in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Much like with the traditional card game version of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can construct decks and play both casually and competitively across the game’s various game modes. However, players can’t just create an infinite amount of decks, as each profile is limited in terms of deck slots. Luckily, Master Duel players can unlock more Deck slots. So, how can this be done? Let’s take a look at what tasks you need to complete, in order to get a bit more creative in Master Duel.

How to unlock extra Deck Slots

At the time of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s release, users were limited to create 20 different decks that could be used for standard online or offline play, sans Events. Now, Konami has added a new way for Yu-Gi-Oh! players to unlock extra slots.

More Deck slots can be unlocked via completing in-game Missions. At the Main Menu, scroll up and to the right, and then click on the Missions icon to pull up the list of missions that can be completed for in-game rewards.

Konami added a Mission chain that allows users to unlock Deck slots that can be added on to the 20 that players receive from the onset of creating an account. These missions are Lifetime, meaning that these do not have a set time to expire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can unlock an addition five slots, just for winning games in Master Duel. Users can unlock one slot each for collecting three, five, 10, 20, and 40 wins. This brings the maximum Deck slot in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to 25.

As the card pool increases, it’s quite possible that Konami will insert additional Missions that allow for players to unlock more slots. This guide will be updated to reflect future additions.