How to unlock fast travel in Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 has a gigantic map for you to explore. Early on, there’s no way to quickly warp around it, but, after a bit, you’ll unlock the ability to fast travel between waypoints. If you aren’t checking every nook and cranny, this can be a bit of a bother to get, but our guide will lead you on the right path. It should also be noted that there will be some slight spoilers below for Axiom Verge 2.

Wher to unlock fast travel

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just after your body is stolen and you’re put into the body of your drone, you’ll find yourself on the 19,26 map tile. From here, you want to head to the right toward the green zone that is Uhrium Valley. Here, you’ll run into several turret enemies, as well as a few small tanks that shoot bombs at you. Run past them, while staying as high as possible on the amp.

Eventually, you’ll come to the 24,25 map tile. Use your grappling hook to jump up to the ledge above you and you’ll be able to grab the fast travel skill. Make sure to use this to quickly go back and check old sections after you unlock new abilities. This will help you clear out the game and find everything it has to offer.