When is Axiom Verge 2 coming to Steam? Answered

Axiom Verge 2 got a surprise launch last year, popping up on the Nintendo Switch eShop, PlayStation store, and the Epic Games Store right after an Indie World stream on August 11. Those who want to play the game on Steam have had to wait, and while the wait’s not over yet, we do at least have an official date for its launch on Valve’s storefront.

Axiom Verge 2 comes to Steam on August 11, 2022, exactly one year after the other versions released. Creator Thomas Happ made the announcement on Twitter, and the store page now reflects the date. There is actually one more version of the sequel still to come — the PlayStation 4 version is backwards compatible on PlayStation 5, but a native PS5 version is still in the works. It’s said to be “coming soon” on the Axiom Verge 2 website.

Axiom Verge 2 comes to Steam on August 11th:https://t.co/qJHbKudHH5



Wishlist here:https://t.co/RpNG3n1KPO — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) March 11, 2022

Axiom Verge 2 seems like a perfect choice for gaming on the Steam Deck, mimicking the same on-the-go experience as playing it on Switch. Initial batches of the device have begun shipping, and reservations through Q3 2022 are now open.

