Fast travel is something you will want to have access to throughout your time playing Saints Row. It makes your life much easier to travel throughout the various locations in the game without having to drive everywhere, making it far more effective when doing any Side Hustles or side missions in the game. The way you unlock fast travel points in the game is unique, forcing you to explore an area. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock fast travel in Saints Row.

How fast travel works in Saints Row

The only way to unlock fast travel points and zip everywhere in Saints Row is to take pictures of iconic locations in the city. Unfortunately, you only learn about these locations when you pass by them by playing the game, which means you need to do a lot of exploring to find them. For example, we could find the El Dorado fast travel point by passing it in the street with our vehicle. After we passed it, the location appeared on our map as a Discovery area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, you will need to snap a picture of it using your phone. You can bring up your phone using your smartphone. There will be an outline around the specific landmark you will need to take a picture of for the image to count.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the location will appear purple on your map. You can click this location anytime to fast travel here while playing Saints Row. We recommend doing this to every highlighted location and territory you can find in the game to make life much easier if you need to go across the city. You should naturally find more of these locations while exploring.