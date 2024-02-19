How to Unlock Ghost in the Machine Rotom Research in Pokemon Go

Recommended Videos

Players at the Los Angeles event for Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh had a mystery to solve, unlocking the code for a special Ghost in the Machine research path. Now that the code has been revealed, players around the world can catch Rotom in Pokemon Go for the first time.

The Ghost in the Machine Special Research unlocked during the LA Sinnoh Tour allows players to catch Rotom’s Normal Form in Pokemon Go. And yes, that includes Shiny Rotom. We’ve got a few days to unlock the code and complete the research to catch Rotom.

Related: Is the Pokemon Go Paid Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude Ticket Worth It?

What is the Ghost in the Machine Special Research?

The Ghost in the Machine Special Research debuted as part of the Los Angeles Sinnoh Tour event, but is now available globally from February 16 through February 25 2024. This is a timed research, meaning you will no longer be able to complete it or catch Rotom in Pokemon Go after this research ends, at least for now.

Ghost in the Machine is a relatively short research path with just one task, leading to an encounter with Rotom Normal Form in Pokemon Go. The research is free but must be unlocked with a special code that was revealed during the LA event.

How to Redeem the Ghost in the Machine Special Research Code

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the special research and catch Rotom, players must redeem the special code on the Pokemon GO Web Store offer redemption page. The code for Ghost in the Machine is: 0HY0UF0UNDM3

Before you can redeem the code, you’ll need to log in to the Web Store with your Pokemon Go account, so be sure to have that information handy. Once you’re there, simply type the code into the redemption area and hit “Apply.”

This will automatically add the Special Research to your account, and you should hear your Pokemon Go app ding with a notification right away. Head to the Events tab in your research menu and you should see the Ghost in the Machine Special Research tasks on your list.

Ghost in the Machine Tasks For An Encounter with Rotom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike some event research tasks, the Global Unlock for Ghost in the Machine is just one task, which players have about six days to complete. To get some XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Rotom, you will need to catch 30 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

Since Sinnoh Pokemon will be the focus of the Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Global event on February 24 and 25, this shouldn’t be too challenging for players to complete. Once you tick off this task, you’ll get an encounter with Rotom and a chance to catch it. While the chances aren’t boosted, you could encounter a Shiny Rotom if you’re lucky.