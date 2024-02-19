Is the Pokemon Go Paid Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude Ticket Worth It?

Recommended Videos

If there’s one thing Pokemon Go players love, it’s hunting for Shiny Pokemon. The latest paid research released with Pokemon Go Sinnoh Tour includes a guaranteed Shiny Shaymin once you complete the entire research path.

Along with the start of the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon Go, trainers have the option to add on a paid ticket for Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude. This paid research offers a variety of rewards, including that coveted encounter with Shiny Shaymin. But is it actually worth the price?

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude Ticket Dates & Price

The Glimmers of Gratitude research ticket is available starting on February 19 2024 and will end on February 25, 2024 at 8 PM local time. The end date for ticket sales aligns with the end of Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Global.

A ticket for the paid Masterwork Research costs $4.99 USD or local equivalent and can be purchased or gifted through the Pokemon Go in-app store.

In the past, Masterwork Research tasks for Pokemon Go did not expire, unlike many other paid research tasks. However, it is currently unclear if this will remain true for the Glimmers of Gratitude research path.

As of now, the Pokemon Go in-app store states “Timed Research will expire at the end time listed above” for the Glimmers of Gratitude ticket. This makes it seem as if players will only have a week to complete the tasks, which would be a departure from previous Masterwork Research tasks. This is likely a holdover from other, similar ticketed research events, as Masterwork Research is intended to have no time limit.

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude Rewards

As you complete the tasks for the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude, you’ll get the following rewards:

10 Candies for: Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, and Shaymin

10,548 XP and 9,840 Stardust

Trainers Above Level 31 receiv e 2 Rare Candy XL and 3 Rare Candies, while trainers at Level 30 or below receive 5 Rare Candies

while trainers at Level 30 or below receive 60 Ultra Balls

3 Rocket Radars

1 Lure Module, 1 Mossy Lure Module, and 1 Glacial Lure Module

2 Incense

An encounter with Shiny Shaymin

Niantic also adds an “and more” to the end of the rewards description, meaning there may be some other bonuses not listed here

This is a pretty decent haul as far as rewards go, particularly given the guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Pokemon. However, in order to actually reap all of these rewards, players will need to be able to finish all of the research tasks.

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude Tasks

So, how feasible is it that you’ll be able to work your way through the research tasks and get all of the rewards for the paid Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude? This research focuses heavily on catching a ton of Pokemon, so if you’re not planning to be somewhere with lots of PokeStops and wild encounters, it’s going to be a tough ask.

The first set of tasks for Glimmers of Gratitude include:

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Kanto region

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Johto region

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Hoenn region

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

This set of tasks will earn you the candies for Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. Frankly, this doesn’t seem like a very even match between ask and reward, and going on this alone I’d personally be hesitant to buy the paid ticket since I live in a rural area without a ton of wild encounters.

If you enjoy having something to work towards over a longer period of time or plan to go hard during the Sinnoh Tour Global, it may well be worth your while. However, it would take a long time for anyone who isn’t frequently in locations with plenty of PokeStops and wild Pokemon, so that’s something to consider when debating the ticket purchase.

The second set of tasks are:

Catch 10 Grass-Type Pokemon

Catch a Pokemon 5 days in a row

Catch a Pokemon on 15 different days

These are a bit more manageable but again will take some time and consistent Pokemon Go play to achieve. If you’re someone who opens the app daily and has Pokemon nearby to catch, these tasks should be doable and will lead you to the second set of rewards.

Details for the third-seventh set of tasks are not yet available as players work their way through catching hundreds of Pokemon from every region to unlock what’s next. We’ll update when we know more.

It’s safe to say that if this research does expire as the in-app store currently suggests, it will not be worth the price. However, if it turns out to follow the pattern of previous Pokemon Go Masterwork Research with no time limit on completing the tasks, it would be a better proposition for players who’d like to earn the rewards over time and eventually get their hands on an adorable Shiny Shaymin.