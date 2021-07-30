How to unlock ICE 2 doors in The Ascent

The Ascent is an action RPG which means that as you play through the game, you will be unlocking better skills and abilities. These will help you deal with the slowly increasing difficulty of various in-game mechanics.

A surprisingly stern enemy in The Ascent can be doors, ICE 2 doors in particular. To deal with these doors, you will need to upgrade your Cyberdeck, and only then will you be able to unlock them.

Cyberdecks are not upgraded via the game’s menus but are actually upgraded by finding Cyberdeck upgrade resources while playing through the game’s various areas. The orange-looking loot can be found just about anywhere and will automatically be used upon pickup.

There are a total of 10 levels of Cyberdeck that you can unlock, but there are more than 10 upgrades to be found as loot in the game, so you don’t need to worry about missing one and not being able to max out the deck. To be able to deal with ICE 2 doors, you need to get to the Icepick upgrade, which is the fourth upgrade.

You can find out how to get the first four Cyberdeck upgrades in our Cyberdeck upgrade guide. Remember, each time you pick up a Cyberdeck upgrade, it is used automatically, and you need to go through each level. You cannot pick and choose your upgrades.