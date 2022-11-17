How to unlock Insured Slots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Most of the weaponry you’ll take into the DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be labeled Contraband, with locked attachments that are lost if you die during a round. The exceptions are any weapons you’ve insured via the Insurance Slots on the Weapon page of the DMZ menu. You start with one Slot and gain more by completing specific tasks within the DMZ. We’ll cover how to get both additional Insurance Slots in this guide.

Unlocking Insured Slots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you can play DMZ as a simple extraction mode, collecting gear, earning experience, etc., if you want more Insured Slots, you need to complete faction missions. These missions ask you to do specific tasks within the DMZ, like extracting specific items, completing objectives, contracts, or other actions in the DMZ, and the like.

Your first Insured Slot comes when you reach Tier 3 missions, a significant grind. To unlock all the Tier 2 missions, you must complete all the Tier 1 missions across both the Legion and White Lotus Factions for a total of eight. Doing so allows you to take on Tier 2 White Lotus missions and complete all those unlocks for the Black Mous Faction.

Compounding your task further, upgrading your Faction Tier requires you to complete an ultimate Story mission with much more involved tasks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tier 2 Legion mission, for instance, asks you to:

Purchase an LTV with a turret in the shop.

Use that same LTV to kill ten enemies in Ahkdar Village. These enemies can be Al Qatal NPCs.

Drive the LTV to Mawizeh Marsh and destroy it.

Remember that you’ll need to do all required objectives within the 25-minute time limit, and you’ll need to do so again with all Factions — Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous — for your first Insured Slot. Your second Insured Slot requires you to reach Tier 5 in just one Faction, but it’s still quite a time investment.