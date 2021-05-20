How to unlock John McClane in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The 80s are back in style in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 3. We’re halfway through the current season and a new series of balance changes, weapons, game modes, and operators. Among these operators is John McClane, an action hero from the Die Hard franchise, played by Bruce Willis. There’s only one way to obtain this operator and add him to your growing collection of choices. It’s important to note that John McClane is an independent operator. He is not a skin for one of the other operators in the Black Ops or Warzone roster.

If you want to add John McClane, you need to purchase the Die Hard Operator Bundle, available for a limited time. It goes online at 12 AM ET on May 19 alongside the Rambo Operator Bundle. The bundle will no longer be on sale come June 18 at 12 AM ET, so you have a good chunk of time to consider purchasing it. You do not have to buy it when it immediately drops, and you’ll have it throughout your time in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The Die Hard Operator Bundle comes with a legendary calling card and emblem, an epic watch, an epic weapon charm, three legendary blueprints for a tactical rifle, a submachine gun, and an assault rifle, and a finishing move. You’ll receive all of this upon purchase.

There is no other way to obtain this bundle, and we imagine he’ll come with a round of Operator Missions to unlock additional skins, similar to other operators in Call of Duty.