How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2

At the launch of Overwatch 2, three heroes are being introduced to the already expansive roster of playable characters. Sojourn and Junker Queen have been known for a while and will be automatically given to all players when they begin playing. However, the third hero Kiriko is a bit of a different situation and has some interesting criteria surrounding her. Here is how to unlock the new Overwatch 2 Support character, Kiriko.

Related: How do battle passes work in Overwatch 2?

How to get Kiriko in Overwatch 2

For beginners, if you own the first game and are playing on the same Battle.net account that was associated with that game, you will automatically receive Kiriko if you sign in to the game with the account within the first two months of Overwatch 2’s release. This is because she comes included in the Founder’s Pack, which all first game owners automatically receive.

If you are playing on a Battle.net account that is new to Overwatch, there are still a couple of ways to get Kiriko. First, if you purchase the premium version of the season one battle pass, you will automatically unlock Kiriko. The pass costs $10 and will be available for the first nine weeks of Overwatch 2’s launch. However, if you don’t want to spend the $10, you can unlock Kiriko by playing the game and advancing the free tier version to level 55.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As of this writing, we do not know exactly how to unlock heroes after the battle pass they are associated with ends. Blizzard has hinted at some new challenge systems becoming available, or they might be purchasable in the new in-game store. We will update this article when we know more.