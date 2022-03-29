How to unlock Meta Knight’s Sword Blueprint in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Meta Knight is one of the longest-running and most popular characters in the Kirby franchise. This swordsman has earned his title as one of the pink puffball’s most significant rivals and powerful allies. However, whether he is helping Kirby on his journeys or fighting against him is completely reliant on the current game. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you can upgrade your sword ability to have the same powers as Meta Knight, equipped with the matching mask. Here is how to unlock the Meta Knight Sword Blueprint in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

To unlock the Meta Knight Sword Blueprint, you simply just need to defeat Meta Knight in a battle. However, he is not included in the main story of the game. Instead, progress the game until you unlock the Colosseum after beating Claworine in Danger Under the Big Top (the game’s third boss).

Once you have beaten her and returned to Waddle Dee Town, you can walk up to the Colosseum at your leisure and enter the competition. In the Meta Knight Cup, you will have six total fights against various mini-bosses and the three end-chapter bosses you have already fought. Before beginning each round, you can choose from two powers in front of the door and heal yourself with Maxim Tomatoes.

You simply need to win all fights here until you reach the final against Meta Knight. Be sure to heal up before entering. When you get in, grab the sword ability to start the fight.

At the start of the fight, dodge Meta Knight’s slashes and wait for him to stand still to hit him a few times. He can be pretty fast, so we don’t recommend charging up your attacks. When he charges his attacks, he will send out some blasts toward you that you can dodge by floating.

After getting his health low enough, Meta Knight will begin to fly. When he lifts rocks into the air, run to a spot of the arena with sunshine to dodge them landing on you. He will also slam his sword into the ground to send out four tunnels of energy. Just jump over them to dodge it. If you see his sword begin to glow yellow, start running sideways to avoid all of the sword slashes he throws at you.

Keep dodging his attacks and not getting too greedy when you do yours, and you should eventually take Meta Knight down and win the cup alongside your new Meta Knight Sword.