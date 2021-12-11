How to unlock more training methods in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

In the Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, players can raise a monster, whether it is from the market or if it’s generated from a CD, and have it compete in tournaments. However, training a brand new monster is always the hardest hurdle to overcome in these games. At the start of both games, you have 12 different, free training techniques that you can use to raise up a particular stat. However, eventually, you’ll want to incorporate the training methods offered to you by trainers into your monster’s schedule every once in a while. Training, also known as Errantry in Monster Rancher 2, costs 2000G and will last four weeks instead of one. Not only do these training methods help increase your stats, but it has the chance of unlocking a new skill for your monster.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are some risks to sending your monster away. For example, your monster may get lost or even injured during training. There’s also the chance your monster doesn’t do well in the training at all, essentially wasting time and your money. If you decide to do these types of training, you’ll quickly notice only three options are available to you. If you want to unlock the other options, you will have to raise your monster to rank C.