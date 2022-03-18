How to unlock new Tales for the Valkyrie Arena in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

You’ll encounter Kára early on in your playthrough in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. She lives atop a mountain and hosts the Valkyrie Arena, where she prepares warriors for Ragnarok. She also offers you the chance to take on challenges in the form of Tales, but it’s never explained how you unlock more. This guide covers how to unlock Tales so you can push yourself further and earn some fantastic rewards.

How do you access new Tales?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to unlock new Tales in the Valkyrie Arena is by finding Heroic Saga Scrolls out in the world of Svartalfheim. These are scattered around the realm, and you’ll come across them as you tackle the main story or look to every icon on the map to thoroughly loot the entire map.

Heroic Saga Scrolls are white icons on the map, but they’ll appear as scrolls on your compass when you’re close to them. Each one is an open scroll pinned to a surface with a knife, and they tend to stand out from the rest of the environment, making them easy to spot. When you’ve collected them all, you’ll be able to take on every Tale in the game from the Valkyrie Arena and earn even more tokens to collect all of the armor and weapons on offer from the shop there.