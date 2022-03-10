How to complete the Kára’s Challenge quest from Reda in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Kára’s Challenge is one of the recurring quests you can pick up from Reda in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. When we first tackled it, we were caught out by a simple mistake that meant that we didn’t complete the quest straight away. This guide explains how to complete Kára’s Challenge, so you don’t experience the same thing.

Which Tale do you pick for Kára’s Challenge?

Once you’ve found Kára on her mountaintop hideaway, you’ll have unlocked an arena where you can take on combat challenges and earn some of the best gear in the expansion. However, the only challenge you need to care about for the Kára’s Challenge quest is Reda’s Challenge. This appears in the Tales menu and is a preset challenge with modifiers already applied.

When you select this Tale, you’ll jump into the arena and will have to take on whatever enemies come your way. For us, this was a variation of Warlord of the Muspels with an additional Boast that made enemies more powerful after using an ability. Completing the challenge doesn’t reward you as much as you might expect, but it all depends on how many Boasts have been added to the Tale on whatever day you tackle the quest.