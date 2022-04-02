How to unlock Ring Slots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many ways you can strengthen your character as you journey across the Wonderlands. There are skills, weapons, hero points, and accessories. Yes, your fashion matters since rings and amulets both increase your power. While you may have only one amulet slot, you get two Ring Slots. Unfortunately, you don’t unlock them right away. Here is how you unlock the Ring Slots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first slot will be locked for a little while. You will need to complete the tutorial stages and save Brighthoof first to claim the awesome power of the first right. This quest will take you through Shattergrave Barrow and require you to retrieve the Sword of Souls. After that is done, you will bring it back to Brighthoof and get knighted. Shortly after getting knighted, you will obtain your first Ring Slot. This will also happen around the time you are level 10.

For the second Ring Slot, you will want to make sure to level your character up to the max level so you can have the most powerful rings. This is because you won’t obtain the second slot until you beat the game. Unfortunately, it looks like you will only be wearing one ring when you beat the Dragon Lord and save the Wonderlands. At least you also unlock the Chaos Chamber after beating the game, so you can grind for some awesome loot in there.