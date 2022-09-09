Is Splatoon 3 Salmon Run time-restricted or permanent? Answered

Salmon Run was one of the most popular game modes in Splatoon 2. The PvE mode pits you and some teammates against waves of fish enemies that try to take over the land. You work with your friends to push them back by any means necessary. Unfortunately, players only had certain changes to play Salmon Run because it was a time-limited event mode. We know it is returning in Splatoon 3, but is Salmon Run permanent or a time-restricted event again?

Related: All new Boss and King Salmonids in Splatoon 3

Is Salmon Run permanent or a limited-time event in Splatoon 3?

If you always wondered why Nintendo would lock off Salmon Run from its players in Splatoon 2, you no longer have to scratch your head. Salmon Run is a permanent mode that you can hop into with your friends whenever you want. That being said, there is a variant of Salmon Run that will still be only playable during special times called Big Run.

Where Salmon Run takes place out in the middle of the water, Big Run is right next to the city. The Salmonids are trying to invade the city directly and you have to hold them back. As of this writing, we do not know too much about Big Run other than it will be active once every few months.

While Salmon Run and Big Run seem to be connected, they are separate modes that should have some differences. Luckily, you will never have to wait for Salmon Run to return in Splatoon 3 because it will always be available. You can hop in with friends and every now and then be attacked by one of the King Salmonids, which are timed fights against mega bosses. They won’t happen every game, but add a new wrinkle to the fold.