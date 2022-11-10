How to unlock Super Sonic in Sonic Frontiers

Super Sonic is as recognizable as the blue blur’s regular form: he gets charged up with energy, flies through the air, and unleashes incredibly strong attacks against his enemies, all while colored bright yellow. This power can be wielded in Sonic Frontiers, but only after meeting certain requirements. Here’s how to fulfill them.

How to unlock Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Frontiers

As Sonic fans have to come to expect, unlocking Super Sonic involves collecting the Chaos Emeralds. However, this is not an overarching goal of the entire game; rather, you’ll be collecting all seven of them each time you visit a new island. That’s because you’ll need to become Super Sonic to beat each island’s main boss.

Fortunately, the process is virtually the same each time. Chaos Emeralds are locked inside of vaults, all of which are clearly marked on the map. Opening them requires Vault Keys, and you can get them by completing Cyber Space stages, earning enough Treasure Tokens while fishing, and digging up certain Blue Treasure Chests. Every vault is labeled with a required number of keys, so once you have enough, you can pop it open and add a Chaos Emerald to your collection.

How to use Super Sonic in Sonic Frontiers

As stated, Super Sonic is meant to be used in special boss fights against Titans like Giganto, whom you’ll face before leaving Kronos Island. To use the first island as an example, you’ll collect six Chaos Emeralds from vaults, then grab the seventh during the boss fight itself. Super Sonic is very powerful, but you can only use him until you run out of rings. Make sure you initiate the fight with plenty, because you’ll have to start over if you run out.

This process of unlocking and using Super Sonic will repeat as you travel to each island. It may feel limiting to some, but the flip side is that you get the thrill of unlocking Super Sonic anew each time.