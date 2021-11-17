How to unlock the An Apple a Day Achievement in DogLife

A visit to the veterinarian or even the doctor’s office can be a pleasant experience or not so much. The atmosphere of the office induces anxiety in some and sometimes causes one to do unexpected things to quell the overwhelming uneasiness. There is a silver lining, though, for these unexpected actions can lead to earning the An Apple a Day achievement in DogLife, and in this guide, we will tell you how.

Going to the vet’s office is essential for those that wish to live their animal life painlessly and unhindered. Being a part of a loving family that takes notice of any ailments you may sustain during your life will ensure a long life full of opportunities and happiness. If you contract something or injure yourself throughout your life, your owners may take you to the vet’s office for a check-up to get you fixed up.

While at your check-up, you will be shown a pop-up with a few actions to select. You can be obedient and get through the appointment quickly, or you can make it a bit more interesting. The option you want to go for is Act Up action. This will cause you quite literally to act up, and you will be met with another pop-up resulting from your actions. It may take a couple of visits, but if all went well or wrong in this case, you will unlock the achievement.