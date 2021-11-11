How to unlock the Around the Block Achievement in DogLife

Cities are big and as a street animal moving around from place to place within one is a natural thing to do. In DogLife, moving from place to place is a great way to turn a stale moment into a new adventure with new faces and opportunities to experience along the way. Depending on how adventurous you are feeling, there is an achievement to unlock for living on ten streets in a single life called Around the Block, and in this guide, we will tell you how to unlock this efficiently.

To start things off, you will need to be a street animal. This can be achieved in a few different ways, but we have found it more streamlined to have been born a street animal. Starting as a street animal allows you to get a jump on moving around from street to street earlier to maximize your time. After seeing all there is to see at a given street, it’s time to move on. To do this, go under the activities menu, and after your animal reaches one year old, the option to wander will become available.

Upon selecting the wander activity, you will receive a pop-up asking you to pick a destination. Select the find a new street option, and you will be brought to a different street. Enjoy the sights and faces doing any vital animal activities that need doing. Repeat this process nine more times, and you will be awarded the Around the Block achievement.