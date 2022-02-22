How to unlock the Axion Bolt in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

You’ll have several Void abilities you can unlock in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion for the Void 3.0 update added to the game. Although, when you initially jump into the game, you won’t have access to these grenade modifications when you initially start. Instead, you’ll have to work towards getting them, but you can earn them well before you complete The Witch Queen campaign. In this guide, we share how to unlock the Axion Bolt grenade ability in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen.

The first thing you have to do is make your way through the starting mission for The Witch Queen. After you finish it and make your way to the Enclave, you can travel to the Tower. You’ll be able to find it in the Destinations tab, and then you’ll need to locate Ikora. She will be in the usual spot in the Bazaar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, speak with Ikora, and she’ll have the opportunity to upgrade all of your Void abilities. You’ll want to select the option to view your grenade abilities for your Void powers, and you can choose from any of the locked options using 3,000 Glimmer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve unlocked the grenade ability you plan to use, the final thing you can do before you can use the ability is to meditate at the device to the right of Ikora. After meditating, the ability will unlock, and you can use it in your Void Subclass menu on your Guardian.