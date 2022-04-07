How to unlock the Cantina music in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Cantina music is an iconic song that has been in Star Wars since the first film, A New Hope. You hear it when Luke and Obi-Wan enter Mos Eisley cantina to speak with Han Solo and Chewbacca about reaching Alderaan. You’ll be able to listen to it in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you’re a true fan of it, you can hear it. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Cantina music in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Cantina music unlock is available under the Extras option. You can find this menu on your Holorojector and move it to the far right of the screen. There, you’ll need to scroll down to the Datacards option. You’ll find the Cantina music option, and you can unlock it by having one Datacard and 250,000 Studs.

You can find Datacards throughout the galaxy. They are scattered all over the game, hidden in iconic locations. The more planets you’ve unlocked, the more Datacards you can find. The only way to unlock more planets is to play through the main stories, completing the Episodes. You can buy Cantina music when you’ve obtained a Datacard and have the spare 250,000 Studs, and the song will play forever on a loop.