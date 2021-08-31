How to unlock the Casual Suit With Gloves in Hitman 3

Hitman 3 Season of Gluttony is bringing a lot of new content to the game, including brand new missions, Elusive Targets, and adding a few layers on top of the growing list of Featured Contracts. This season we also have the opportunity to earn a brand new suit for Agent 47. In this guide, we explain how you can earn that suit, the Casual Suit With Gloves.

How to earn the Casual Suit With Gloves

To unlock the Casual Suit With Gloves, you need to complete The Food Critic Elusive Target successfully. This Elusive Target runs during Season of Gluttony from September 17 to 27. You only have one chance to complete this mission, meaning you can’t make any mistakes once you start completing objectives.

The mission is set in Bangkok, a location from Hitman 2. However, it’s also available for free to all Hitman 3 players between September 9 and 19. This gives you two days to complete the Elusive Target if you don’t own Hitman 2’s locations as well.

The Casual Suit With Gloves is a new version of Agent 47’s Casual Suit. It adorns him in grey chinos, a black shirt, and black matching gloves, which are the all-important distinction for this suit. The Food Critic has been an Elusive Target in the past, so there’s a good chance that it will return to Hitman 3 in the future. Whether you still have the opportunity to earn this suit outside of Season of Gluttony remains to be seen.