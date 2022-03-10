How to unlock the chest in Skidgardr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

You can find multiple locations of wealth in Svartalfheim while playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. They contained rare resources to upgrade your Hugr-Rip, and a handful of useful items you can wear. One of the armor pieces is hidden inside a chest locked in Skidgardr. You’ll need to find the two keys to unlock the chest. In this guide, we cover how you can go about opening the chest in Skidgardr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

You’ll need to find two keys for this chest. They are in separate locations from one another, both near Skidgardr. We recommend heading over to the chest and using your Odin’s sight to narrow down the location. One of the keys will be on a wooden fortification attached to a tree. Getting to this location can be problematic. However, we recommend using the Hugr-Rip Power of the Raven to fly into the air and then land next to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second key will be further up the slope, to the east. It will be at the center of a large lava field with multiple dead Muspel warriors and a dwarf. While having the Hugr-Rip Power of Muspelheim is helpful to avoid any lava damage, you should be able to reach this location without it grabbing the key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have both keys, you’ll want to use the Power of Muspelheim to reach the chest in Skidgardr and grab the Fire Giant chest piece armor hidden away in it.