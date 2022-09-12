How to unlock the Cybernetic Arm in Tower of Fantasy

Relics in Tower of Fantasy offers all kinds of advantages and perks. Some allow players to dart back and forth across the battlefield, while others give them the ability to move their enemies around and into a more favorable position. A few, like the Cybernetic Arm relic, allow players to do both. If you’re unsure how to get your hands on this powerful and helpful item, here is everything you need to know about getting the Cybernetic Arm relic in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find The Cybernetic Arm in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studio

The Cybernetic Arm relic is one of the most useful items in Tower of Fantasy because of its use both in and out of combat. It can help players traverse terrain faster and even reach places they might not have previously been able to. If you’re having trouble getting to an area, it could be worth picking up this relic.

In combat, the Cybernetic Arm doesn’t deal any damage, but it does allow players to move quickly between enemies or to pull enemies toward them, giving them greater control of battlefield positioning than before.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How do you get the Cybernetic Arm in Tower of Fantasy? Like other relics like the Quantum Cloak, you can be lucky and get one when opening an SR Relic box, but a more reliable method is collecting 20 Cybernetic Arm shards. These can also be obtained by opening shard boxes at random, but the best way to farm them is to fight Sobek, one of the World Bosses in the game.

Sobek drops various items, with one of them potentially the Cybernetic Arm shards. You’ll want to get a party together to take him on as he’s not an easy fight. You can find him in the Fiendish Swamp area of the Crown region. The Fiendish Swamp is located near Goldrush Mountain, so it shouldn’t be tough to find. The map above shows Sobek’s location in the game.