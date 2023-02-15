The Dual Kodachis melee weapon is on the way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. You’ll have the chance to unlock this aggressive weapon during the game’s Season 2 battle pass, but if you’re not careful, you might miss it. You’ll want to narrow down your path in the battle pass to make sure you find the quickest route to earning this deadly weapon. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon is available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 battle pass, which means you need to purchase this from the Call of Duty store. This version of the weapon will appear during Season 2, so make sure you’ve grabbed that one from the store before playing any of the new Call of Duty maps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the previous season, how you unlock weapons and exclusive cosmetic items in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 battle pass is unlocking the various maps. For example, for the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon, find Sector B13, and unlock it. This might take a bit to reach this point, but starting at B0, you can work your way through the middle of the map, going to sectors B2, B5, and B9 and then making it to B13. Alternatively, you can also do B1, B3, B6, and then loop to B9, but this might take a bit longer than the previous path.

Both are valid options allowing you to unlock the Dual Kodachis as quickly as possible for your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 account.