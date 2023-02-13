Modern Warfare 2 to get tactical drop of Ranked Play later this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in for an exciting update as there will finally be ranked modes added to the game. Infinity Ward outlined details about the ranked mode in a blog post, while highlighting some of the changes coming to Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on February 15.

Modern Warfare 2 will be spilt into eight different divisions for ranked play, these are bronze, silver, gold, platinum, diamond, crimsons, iridescent, and the top 250 bracket as well. Ranked will not start out with placement matches, instead, everyone will begin in the bronze tier. If you play the game enough, you will be able to rank up to higher levels. Keep in mind though that there will be party limitations on some of the ranks. Anyone who is below a platinum rank will be able to play together without any problem, but higher ranks can only play against others at their rank.

Another thing to keep in mind about how this will work is, your rank will be updated at the end of each season, a lot like other games that also take after the same ranking system. You can lose points which can get you demoted to a lower rank.

A positive to this ranked play is, if someone leaves or disconnects before the game begins, the team match will be disbanded, leaving no penalty for any of those remaining players. Also, if someone decides to leave in the middle of a match, players not in the leaver’s group won’t be punished. Players will be able to start working their way up the ladder when ranked play launches later this week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, as well as older consoles.