How to unlock the Engineer in Risk of Rain 2

The early hours of Risk of Rain 2 are going to be a frantic rush to unlock all the characters. How are you supposed to know what deserves to be your main until you have them all unlocked? In this guide, we show you how to get your hands on the Engineer.

How To Unlock The Engineer

The Engineer character will unlock for you after you have cleared 30 areas. These do not have to be done in one life. Instead, you will be able to spread it out across multiple games! This is good news, as I cannot fathom being able to last for 30 different areas in Risk of Rain 2!

The good news is, that while it seems like a bit of a grind, areas go by surprisingly fast, especially if you have an efficient team. Just run around the areas killing enemies and getting gold. Open crates that contain new items, then fire up the Teleporter! Fight the boss and use the teleporter and you will be on step closer to the Engineer! You can also unlock other characters along the way, which is nice! Unlocking the Engineer will get you the Engineering Perfection Achievement.

Keep an eye out for the Lunar Portal, for a chance to unlock the Imprisoned Character.

Image via Hopoo Games

What’s the Engineer in Risk of Rain 2?

In Risk of Rain 2, the Engineer is a defense-oriented Survivor that uses tools in order to defeat enemies and guard an area. It can use both offensive and defensive skills to decimate opponents while staying alive. The Engineer’s skills need to be mastered, however, which means players should practice using them.

Engineer Skill List

Here’s a quick look at the Engineer’s skills:

Primary Skills

Bouncing Grenades: the Engineer charge up to 8 grenades, each of them dealing 100% damage to enemies.

Secondary Skills

Pressure Mines: the Engineer can place up to 4 two-stage mines. Each mine deals 300% damage to enemies who step on them. These can deal 900% if fully armed.

the Engineer can place up to 4 two-stage mines. Each mine deals 300% damage to enemies who step on them. These can deal 900% if fully armed. Spider Mines: the Engineer can place up to 4 mines capable of dealing 600% damage to enemies who walk nearby.

Utility Skills

Bubble Shield: the Engineer can place a barrier capable of blocking all incoming damage for 15 seconds. The shield has a radius of about 9.75m. Only one can be active at a time. Enemies can negate its effects by moving inside the barrier.

the Engineer can place a barrier capable of blocking all incoming damage for 15 seconds. The shield has a radius of about 9.75m. Only one can be active at a time. Enemies can negate its effects by moving inside the barrier. Thermal Harpoons: the Engineer can enter target painting mode in order to launch heat-seeking harpoons dealing 500% damage each. Engineers can store up to 4 harpoons.

Special Skills