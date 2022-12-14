How to unlock the Mercenary in Risk of Rain 2

In Risk of Rain 2, you need a lot of grinding to unlock particular characters, while some, like the Void Fiend, need specific actions. Without a good guide, you’ll need a bit of luck and multiple playthroughs to unlock this character due to the vague clue that the game provides. We will show you the proper and most efficient way of unlocking the Mercenary in Risk of Rain 2.

How To Unlock Mercenary

Image via Hopoo Games

The Mercenary comes with a powerful Lazer Sword, making the class a fantastic character like the Railgunner. Unlocking the Mercenary is no easy task, as the game only provides a vague clue, “Obliterate yourself at the Obelisk.” Here’s a straightforward way of unlocking the Mercenary and getting the True Respite achievement:

You must loop back to the first stage once to get to the Obelisk. Get to the fifth stage and interact with the side beams of the teleporter. Start the event to trigger the next teleporter. You should get a text stating, “The Primordial Teleporter aligns with the planet.” This confirms that you’ve been doing everything right so far. After finishing the event, interact with the teleporter, which should loop you back to the first stage. Press forward until you get to the third stage of the first loop (technically, this should be the eighth stage of your playthrough). A Celestial Portal will spawn after finishing the event for the third stage. Ensure that you’re entering a Celestial Portal, which you can easily distinguish with its white particles. Sometimes, Blue and Celestial Portals will spawn together, be careful. If you miss the Celestial Portal or mistakenly go to the Blue one, you can do a complete restart of the run or loop again. Looping again will always spawn the Celestial Portal on every third stage of each loop. Once you’ve entered the Celestial Portal, it’s only a matter of platforming until you get to the Obelisk. Don’t worry, as falling out of the map will only damage you. Interact with the Obelisk. It will ask you to “Obliterate your existence.” Talk to the Obelisk again, ending your playthrough, and you’ll achieve “True Respite” while simultaneously unlocking the Mercenary.

This is the easiest way of quickly unlocking the Mercenary in Risk of Rain 2. Trying to unlock the character blindly can lead to players never encountering the achievement as it requires specific actions to trigger. Try pairing the best items with the Mercenary, and you’ll have a blast using the character.