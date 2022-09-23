How to unlock the Tank Booster in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 is a beautiful world filled with colorful environments and a wide variety of Slimes that can be bred and nurtured. While out and about exploring the untamed Rainbow Island, players will quickly realize the limitations of their Vac Tank’s storage. Before progressing too far through the game, Slime Ranchers will want to work towards upgrading their Vac Tank with the Tank Booster equipment upgrade.

In order to upgrade Beatrix’s equipment, players will need to gather an assortment of components including Slime Plorts, Newbucks, and other resources acquired throughout Rainbow Island. Players can get an early start on crafting upgrades like the Tank Booster since upgrading in Slime Rancher 2 is available within The Lab at the player’s home base, The Conservatory.

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

Beatrix LeBeau doesn’t need to search far and wide to find The Lab in Slime Rancher 2. At the starting area of The Conservatory, players should head towards the back wall with the Plort Market. Once there, take a left down some stairs, which will lead directly into The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is similar to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This is the base of operations for any crafting, and here, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed to craft the Tank Booster upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tank Booster is beneficial for longer journeys away from The Conservatory, as it will allow players to lug back even more items. Luckily, the list of materials needed to craft it isn’t too long. Here is everything you need to build the Tank Booster upgrade:

450 Newbucks

10 Tabby Plorts

After building the basic Tank Booster, players can return to The Lab to upgrade it even further to carry increasingly more items.