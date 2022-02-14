How to unlock the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone may not be stronger than its counterparts, but as it is semi-automatic, expect it to get multiple shots off much quicker than any other sniper in multiplayer. In order to unlock the gun, you can either buy it from a bundle in Vanguard’s in-game store or complete one of two unique, but lengthy challenges. Here’s what those challenges are and how you can finish them with ease.

Unlocking the Gorenko in Vanguard and Warzone

When playing either of the multiplayer games, you can permanently unlock the Gorenko by getting 10 one-shot kills with a sniper rifle in a single match 15 times. This may sound daunting, but it is easiest to progress through the challenge when on Vanguard maps more geared toward long-range combat. Examples of this include Desert Siege, Castle, and Red Star. Secondly, it is best to aim for enemy heads, as headshots almost always lead to one-shot kills.

Unlocking the Gorenko in Zombies

For those in Zombies, you can nab the sniper rifle by killing juggernauts 50 times with headshots. In our opinion, this is probably the hardest challenge we’ve seen yet for a DLC weapon, so you may want to unlock this through Vanguard’s multiplayer or Warzone. If you do decide to give this challenge a shot, we recommend you start by playing solo — considering how easy it is to have your teammates steal kills. Secondly, with juggernauts being one of the toughest enemies you’ll face, it may be best to use an LMG on each of these.