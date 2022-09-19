How to unlock the Hint Book and get hints in Return to Monkey Island

Hints have made their way into the Monkey Island series over the years, and the Special Edition remasters of the first two games included a full-on hint system that helped players figure out exactly what to do when stuck. Return to Monkey Island refines this system with a Hint Book, and both newcomers and veterans alike will want to get their hands on it, just in case. Here’s how.

Related: How to join LeChuck’s crew without being recognized in Return to Monkey Island

Where to get the Hint Book in Return to Monkey Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hint Book is easy to obtain; you just have to know who to ask. When you first take control of Guybrush Threepwood on Melee Island, your goal is to board LeChuck’s ship. This takes some puzzle-solving of its own of course, but once you’re rejected, some of the shops in town will open up. Head to Low Street and enter the voodoo shop on the right-hand side. Talk to the Voodoo Lady inside, and after a brief reunion with Guybrush, she’ll hand over the Hint Book. This sits permanently in your inventory, just like the to-do list.

How to use hints in Return to Monkey Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thus, you can open it up any time you’re stuck. Doing so prompts you with questions like the ones you see above. Each one is one of your current objectives. For further information, simply click on one. The first few hints will be vague, but if you really need the help, you can ask for more until the book tells you the exact strategy for the current puzzle. Just note that these hints are based on the actions you’ve already taken. For example, it won’t tell you how to pick the lock inside the pirate museum until you’ve examined it yourself. If you feel like you’ve tried everything but can’t get ahead, the Hint Book will always tell you what to do next.