How to unlock the Huntress in Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 launched out of nowhere today early on in Steam’s early access program and players are already searching frantically onto how to unlock various characters in-game.

The first Risk of Rain title locked most of its characters behind achievements and secret entrances in some of its levels, and this game is no exception. Currently, five characters can be unlocked in-game with four more currently in development. They are set to be released at a later date.

The first character to unlock is the Huntress, and she is quite easy to obtain.

Once the Huntress is unlocked, you will be able to pick her on your next playthrough. She is an agile fighter that can teleport using her Blink ability and lock onto enemies with her attacks, making her an ideal character for new players.

Her ultimate is also perfect when against hordes of enemies or standstill bosses, as she fires down a hail of arrows in a single spot that can deal a ton of damage.

What is the Huntress?

One of the original playable characters in the first Risk of Rain title, the Huntress rains down deadly ranged shots on her enemies. She specializes in dealing damage from a safe distance. This allows her to run away if the enemies try to come near, and then find a better spot from where to shoot her projectiles.

To get her, you need to unlock the achievement “Warrior” which unlocks after reaching and completing the third teleporter event without dying. A hard task, but not an impossible one— just be sure to scavenge for a lot of items, and you should be fine.

The Huntress’ Skills

Here’s a better look at the Huntress’ skills you can take advantage of in the game:

Primary Skills

Strafe: the Huntress shoots a seeking arrow dealing 150% damage. She can fire arrows while sprinting.

Secondary Skills

Laser Glaive: the Huntress shoots a seeking glaive that can travel through terrain and bounce up to six times for maximum effect. It deals base 250% damage, and each bounce adds 10% more damage.

Utility Skills

Blink : the Huntress disappears and teleports some distance forward. This allows her to approach enemies without being noticed, or escape potentially hazardous situations safely.

: the Huntress disappears and teleports some distance forward. This allows her to approach enemies without being noticed, or escape potentially hazardous situations safely. Phase Blink: the Huntress disappears then teleports a short distance. She can do this up to 3 times, and can also do it while sprinting. It’s like the Blink move above, but divided into maximum 3 short blinks. The Huntress cannot blink upwards.

Special Skills