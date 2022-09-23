How to unlock the Dash Boots in Slime Rancher 2

The Slime Rancher franchise is known for everything from its beautiful world filled with color environments to the wide variety of Slimes that can be bred and nurtured. However, one aspect of the game that can be easily overlooked is its wonderful traversal. Though players cannot reach every nook and cranny of the map from the start, they can quickly improve traversability through equipment upgrades, such as the Dash Boots.

Upgrades to Beatrix’s equipment require an assortment of components, including Slime Plorts, Newbucks, and other materials acquired throughout the game. Players can get an early start on crafting upgrades like the Dash Boots since upgrading in Slime Rancher 2 is available in a laboratory within the player’s home base, The Conservatory.

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

Beatrix LeBeau doesn’t need to search far and wide to find The Lab in Slime Rancher 2. At the starting area of The Conservatory, players should head towards the back wall with the Plort Market. Once there, take a left down some stairs, which will lead directly into The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is similar to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This method is the base of operations for any crafting, and here, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed to craft the Dash Boots upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dash Boots are beneficial and make traversal a breeze. Luckily, the materials needed to craft it aren’t too long. Here is everything you need to build the Dash Boots:

450 Newbucks

Ten Boom Plorts

After building the basic Dash Boots, players can return to The Lab to upgrade it and even further enhance traversability.