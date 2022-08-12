There are a whole bunch of relics that you will uncover as you may your way through Tower of Fantasy. These items are objects that will help you in combat, traverse the map, or uncover new items. Each of them has a use, that is why it is important to collect them all. The Omnium Handcannon, for instance, will help you traverse the map in ways that you couldn’t before. You just need to unlock it first.

How to unlock the Omnium Handcannon in Tower of Fantasy

You will be able to unlock the Omnium Handcannon before you reach the second chapter of the game, you just need to reach level 18. The reason you need to reach level 18 is that this relic is retrieved by going through a Ruin dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach level 18, you will be able to enter Ruin A-03. This Ruin dungeon is in the northern part of the Astra region just north of Astra Shelter. When you enter this dungeon, you will automatically be given the Omnium Handcannon after progressing a slight amount. You will then be required to use the Omnium Handcannon throughout the dungeon to complete it.

What does the Omnium Handcannon do?

The Omnium Handcannon is a tool that you can use to help you traverse the map. When you shoot this weapon at the ground, a pillar will rise up. You can climb and stand on this pillar to help you get over objects.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a bonus, if you fire this weapon at the water, it will create a pillar that you can use on the water. You can have two pillars created at one time. These pillars last for around 30 seconds before disappearing. The pillars can also be used to block lasers so you can get through doorward. Unfortunately, this relic is not useful for combat at all.