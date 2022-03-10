How to unlock the Power of the Raven Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Early on in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, you gain access to the Hugr-Rip. This is a gauntlet that Havi wears, which grants him the ability to absorb the power of certain enemies, even animals. This guide explains how you can unlock the Power of the Raven and soar through the skies of Svartalfheim.

How to fly in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Power of the Raven, you need to find and kill a raven somewhere in the world. These birds are much larger than the small ones you might kill for pelts. They also have special attacks to throw you off balance while aiming at them with a bow. Once they’re dead, you can walk up to them and absorb their essence to unlock the Power of the Raven.

The Power of the Raven grants Havi the ability to fly for a short period of time. This allows you to travel great distances much faster and even reach points on the map that you’d never be able to access without it. Initially, this power of flight only lasts for 30 seconds, but you can upgrade it using Silica at a blacksmith by unlocking the nodes associated with it.