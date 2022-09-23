How to unlock the Pulse Wave in Slime Rancher 2

The Slime Rancher franchise is known for everything from its beautiful world filled with colorful environments to the wide variety of Slimes that can be bred and nurtured. Though Slimes are adorable little creatures, they can be a real annoyance in larger groups, especially for more violent types such as Boom and Crystal Slimes that deal damage upon contact. In this case, Ranchers will want to build the Pulse Wave equipment upgrade, allowing them to blast pesky Slimes away in an instant.

In order to upgrade Beatrix’s equipment, players will need to gather an assortment of components including Slime Plorts, Newbucks, and other resources acquired throughout Rainbow Island. Players can get an early start on crafting upgrades like the Pulse Wave since upgrading in Slime Rancher 2 is available within The Lab at the player’s home base, The Conservatory.

Related: How to unlock the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

Beatrix LeBeau doesn’t need to search far and wide to find The Lab in Slime Rancher 2. At the starting area of The Conservatory, players should head towards the back wall with the Plort Market. Once there, take a left down some stairs, which will lead directly into The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is similar to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This is the base of operations for any crafting, and here, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed to craft the Pulse Wave upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pulse Wave is beneficial when Slimes start to crowd together. Luckily, the list of materials needed to craft it isn’t too long. Here is everything you need to build the Pulse Wave upgrade:

450 Newbucks

10 Flutter Plorts

10 Jellystone

5 Wild Honey

The Pulse Wave is one of a few craftable gear items that cannot be upgraded, so once you build the basic model, you’re good to go.