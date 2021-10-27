How to unlock the Rocketwing jetpack in Riders Republic

Riders Republic is a multi-sports game focused on offering players a chance to experience high octane thrills. The majority of sports gears available in Riders Republic is what you’d expect from a game in this genre. Mountain bikes, skis, and snowboarding are standard activities you’ll be taking on in Riders Republic. To get around the massive map, the game also includes exploration equipment, like a snowmobile to help players cruise on snowy mountain tops with ease while trying to find all the hidden secrets in the game’s map.

One of the coolest pieces of exploration equipment is the Rocketwing, which is Riders Republic’s version of a jetpack. The Rocketwing allows players to zip through the sky at incredible speeds with its rockets, making it even easier to traverse the map. You won’t have the Rocketwing available to you from the start, but unlocking it is relatively simple.

In order to unlock the Rocketwing, you’ll have to collect Stars to fill up your progression meter. Stars are awarded through a variety of means. Once you’ve collected 30 Stars, you’ll gain access to the Air Career. The Air Career allows to use the paramotor, wingsuit, and most importantly, the Rocketwing. Unlocking the Air Career will also open up new events that utilize the Rocketwing, so you’ll be able to use it for more than just exploration.