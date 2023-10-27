How to Unlock The Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2

Although light is the greatest weapon you can use against the Taken and the Dark Place in Alan Wake 2, it doesn’t hurt to have a powerful gun at your side. A helpful gun you can unlock early is the sawed-off shotgun.

This is one of the first weapons you can add to your arsenal while playing as Saga Anderson, one of the main protagonists of the second game. It’s a much more powerful weapon than Saga’s standard weapon, but it doesn’t have as much ammunition. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the sawed-off shadow in Alan Wake 2.

Related: All Cauldron Lake Cult Stash Locations in Alan Wake 2

Where to Find The Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sawed-Off Shotgun is a weapon in the General Store at Cauldron Lake. You’ll have a chance to unlock it the second time you arrive here, after returning from Bright Falls during your Alan Wake 2 playthrough. When you reach the General Store, there is a locked door in the back that you won’t be able to access, but after exploring around and finding a Cultist who bursts through the back room to attack you, you can access this area.

The Sawed-Off Shotgun will be hanging on the back wall, but it will have a lock that requires a combination for you to unlock it. There’s a note that says you need to make your way to the Cash Register to unlock it. When you reach the register, interact with it, and you’ll find a notepad next to the register with a list of the codes that were previously assigned to the padlock. Unfortunately, none of the old codes will work on the padlock, and you’ll need to find the new combination to unlock this helpful weapon for your Alan Wake 2 campaign.

If you look to the right of the notepad, there’s a lottery ticket that you can examine. The digits in the lottery ticket match the last two in each of the previous codes. The front contains a 7 every time. With this knowledge, look through the lottery ticket until you reach the last code used, and then go to the right once, giving you the final two digits you need to unlock the Sawed-Off Shotgun Padlock. The combination you want to use for this Alan Wake 2 code should be 739.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now make your way to the padlock for the Sawed-Off Shotgun and unlock it. While playing as Saga Anderson, you can freely use the Sawed-Off Shotgun throughout your Alan Wake 2 playthrough, but you’ll want to be mindful of the ammunition. You only have two shots with it before you have to reload, and shotgun shells are harder to find than pistol ammunition.