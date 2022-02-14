How to unlock the Sawtooth in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Although all melee weapons do the same amount of damage in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, one cannot help but admire the Sawtooth and its fear-inducing design. With it previously being unlocked through an older Battle Pass, players can now only purchase the item through a bundle or complete its dedicated challenge in the multiplayer. Here’s what this challenge consists of and how you can finish it at a fast rate.

Unlocking the Sawtooth in Vanguard and Warzone

For both Vanguard’s multiplayer and Warzone, players looking to unlock the melee tool are required to get five kills on stunned enemies in a single match 15 times. Of course, it will be much easier to do this in Vanguard’s multiplayer, and you’ll want to be sure to have the tactical No. 69 Stun Grenade on hand. It be best to also have the Supply Box Field Upgrade equipped, as you can earn additional stun grenades after a short period of time.

Additionally, players will not lose their challenge progress if they decide to back out of a match after earning these five kills — which makes the challenge much shorter than it needs to be.

Unlocking the Sawtooth in Zombies

Oddly enough, the Sawtooth is one of few weapons that does not have an unlock challenge in Zombies. Although it can be unlocked universally through the multiplayer challenge, you can also discover which bundles the melee tool is available in by heading to the Sawtooth in the Loadout menu.