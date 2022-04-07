The Universal Translator makes it, so you do not need to use a Protocol Droid to interpret for you in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you’d rather have every character understand any language in the game, this is a good way to make sure you can avoid using Protocol Droids, at least until a terminal comes up. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Universal Translator in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Universal Translator option under Extras. You can reach this by opening up your Holoprojector menu while playing the game and scrolling to the far-right side. In Extras, you’ll need to scroll down to Datacards, and you’ll the option to purchase the Universal Translator. You’ll need to have 500,000 Studs and a Datacard available.

You can find Datacards throughout the galaxy on many planets you can explore. The more planets you unlock, the more Datacards you can find. We recommend working your way through all nine Star Wars Episodes to give yourself access to as many Datacards as there are in the game. Once you’ve collected at least one Datacard and 500,000 Studs, you can buy the Universal Translator from the Datacard menu.