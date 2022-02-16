How to unlock the weekly boss fight with Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun was introduced as a new weekly boss fight in Genshin Impact 2.5. While the character had been a major part of the game since the introduction of Inazuma, she can now be farmed every week similar to other bosses.

The fight is located at the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Domain, which can only be accessed after players have finished the relevant quests.

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Act I: Reflections of Mortality

Archon Quests up to Act III: Omnipresence Over Mortals

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Act II: Transient Dreams

To play the Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapters, players will need some Story Keys. Story Keys are earned by finishing Daily Commissions, with one key being earned for every 8 completed Commissions.

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Act II: Transient Dreams revolves around some reports of Rifthound activity that players will need to investigate. Head to the Grand NArukami Shrine where you will meet Ei. Follow the tracks of the Rifthounds and take them out when you find them. You will need to use Ei to do this. Get used to this, as you will need to follow through the story until you eventually must fight Raiden Shogun with Ei.

Once that is all done, the weekly boss fight will be available and players will be able to farm it for Mudra of the Malefic General, Tears of the Calamitous God, and The Meaning of Aeons. Just like the other boss fights, you will need 30 Original Resin to claim the rewards from this fight if it is one of your first three weekly boss fights or 60 Original Resin after that.