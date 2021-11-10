How to unlock the Why Is It Spicy? Achievement in DogLife

Animals love to smell everything and, in doing, get to know things and reinforce bonds and communication. In DogLife, smelling different things adds them to your Scent Database, which catalogs all the smells you acquire in your current life. Some scents can be somewhat exotic, and in this guide, we will go over how to unlock the “Why Is It Spicy?” achievement by finding an animal that smells of wasabi.

Finding this animal will require quite a bit of luck since these smells appear to be randomly generated. The easiest way to find this mystical wasabi smell is to smell every animal you can come into contact with during your current life. We were able to have the scent appear by being a street dog in Japan appropriately enough.

Living on the street is the most optimal way to find the smell since there are a variety of animals that can inhabit a pack. After acquiring all the smells you can from your current pack, you can leave to find another one and start the process again. It may take a couple of tries to find it, but once you have found an animal with this onerous smell, the achievement will immediately become available to you.